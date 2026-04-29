Vedanta's Q4 Profit Jumps 89% to All-Time High as Demerger Looms

The long awaited demerger comes as Vedanta had long been a sprawling, complex business; aluminium, power, oil and gas, iron and steel, all bundled under one listed entity. The company's argument for breaking itself up is simple. A single stock price cannot adequately reflect the value of businesses that operate in entirely different industries, with different customers, capital cycles and growth trajectories. The demerger is designed to fix that by creating focused, independently listed companies that investors can choose to own on their own merits.