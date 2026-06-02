Asian Granito India Ltd Net Profit Jumps 89.69 Percent Y-o-Y To Rs. 18.74 Crore In FY26, Driven By Strong Domestic Demand

Ahmedabad, 1 June, 2026: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL) (NSE: ASIANTILES, BSE: 532888), one of the largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands in the country has reported a strong operational and financial performance during the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue from Operations increased by 8.60% to Rs. 1,858.06 crore in FY26

EBITDA grew by 15.38% to Rs. 120.42 crore in FY26 from Rs. 104.37 crore in FY25

EBITDA Margin improved to 6.48% from 6.10%.

Net Profit after tax surged 89.69% to Rs. 18.74 crore in FY26

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

ParticularFY26FY25Y-O-YRevenue From Operations (Rs. crore)1,858.061,710.988.60%EBITDA (Rs. crore)120.42104.3715.38%Net Profit (Rs. crore)18.749.8889.69%

For FY26, the company reported a robust performance with consolidated net profit after tax of Rs. 18.74 crore representing 89.69% increase over FY25. Revenue from Operations for FY26 was reported up 8.60% to Rs. 1,858.06 crore. EBITDA for FY26 was reported at Rs. 120.42 crore (EBITDA margin 6.48%), as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 104.37 crore (EBITDA margin 6.10%) in FY25. The strong performance was supported by healthy market demand, improved operational efficiencies, enhanced product mix and continued expansion across domestic markets.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director said, “We have emerged stronger through this challenging period and remain confident about our growth trajectory going forward. Healthy domestic demand, improved operational efficiencies, and stronger gross margins contributed to our performance during the year. We are encouraged by the positive demand environment and the normalization of production across all manufacturing facilities. While higher gas prices and elevated export freight costs remain industry challenges, strong domestic demand and our expanding market presence position us well for sustained growth. We remain focused on strengthening our brand, distribution network, and product portfolio while pursuing our long-term vision of becoming a Rs. 6,000 crore revenue company over the next three to six years.”

Our business has normalized with all our manufacturing units operational. We continue to witness strong demand and are focusing more on domestic market as export container price has escalated due to geo-political uncertainty. While all our plants are operational now some labour problems are still there and we are hopeful to resolve it soon. However, short-term challenges remain with increase in gas price.