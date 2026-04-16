From Sakti to Korba: Why Vedanta's Safety Past Is Back in Focus

The exact death toll remains in dispute. According to Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur, 34 people were pulled out of the site, 16 had died and 20 were injured, some critically. News agency PTI reported the toll at 13 dead and 21 injured, citing police officials. Other reports have put the number as high as 20. Vedanta itself, in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, said 10 of its subcontractor workers had succumbed to injuries, with 24 affected in total.