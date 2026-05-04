Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 9% growth in total sales at 14,646 units in April 2026 as compared to 13,421 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were up 14% at 14,242 units as against 12,509 units in April 2025, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 7,977 units as against 7,406 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 8%, it added.
Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month were at 6,265 units as against 5,103 units in the year-ago period, the company said.