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Bajaj Auto Total Sales Up 40 Pc At 5,13,792 Units In April

Total domestic sales were up 13% at 2,48,210 units as compared to 2,20,615 units in April 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a statement

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Bajaj Auto Total Sales Up 40 Pc At 5,13,792 Units In April
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Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 40% jump in total sales in April at 5,13,792 units as against 3,65,810 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were up 13% at 2,48,210 units as compared to 2,20,615 units in April 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Exports grew by 83% at 2,65,582 units as compared to 1,45,195 units in the year-ago month, it added.

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Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 2,10,063 units last month as against 1,88,615 units in April 2025, a growth of 11%, the company said.

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Exports of two-wheelers jumped by 78% to 2,29,890 units as against 1,29,322 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Total commercial vehicles sales were at 73,839 units in April 2026, as compared to 47,873 units in the same month last year, up 54%, Bajaj Auto said. 

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