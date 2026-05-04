Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 40% jump in total sales in April at 5,13,792 units as against 3,65,810 units in the same month last year.
Total domestic sales were up 13% at 2,48,210 units as compared to 2,20,615 units in April 2025, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Exports grew by 83% at 2,65,582 units as compared to 1,45,195 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 2,10,063 units last month as against 1,88,615 units in April 2025, a growth of 11%, the company said.
Exports of two-wheelers jumped by 78% to 2,29,890 units as against 1,29,322 units in the year-ago month, it added.
Total commercial vehicles sales were at 73,839 units in April 2026, as compared to 47,873 units in the same month last year, up 54%, Bajaj Auto said.