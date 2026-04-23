State-owned Union Bank of India On Thursday reported 6.64% rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹5,316 crore for three months ended March 2026.
The bank had posted a PAT of ₹4,985 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.
Net Interest Income (NII) or core income declined by 1.14% year-on-year to ₹9,406 crore during the quarter under review.
Total income dropped to ₹31,851.15 crore in the quarter under review from ₹32,752.67 crore in January-March 2025, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
However, asset quality improved with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) declining to 2.82% in the March quarter from 3.6% in the year-ago period. Net NPAs also eased to 0.48% from 0.63%.
Also, the board recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of ₹10 each for financial year 2025-26. The payment is subject to shareholders' approval.
Shares of Union Bank of India declined 6.42% to ₹182.2 apiece on the BSE in the afternoon trade.