  1. home
  2. News
  3. Exports rise 18 to 452 bn in may

Exports Rise 18% to $45.2 Bn in May

Imports grew 20.62% to $73.41 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $28.21 billion

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
Exports Rise 18% to $45.2 Bn in May
info_icon

  • Merchandise exports rose 18% to $45.2 billion in May

  • Imports increased 20.62% to $73.41 billion, resulting in a $28.21 billion trade deficit

  • Gold imports during April-May surged 60% to $9.04 billion

The country's merchandise exports rose 18% to $45.2 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports, too, grew 20.62% to $73.41 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $28.21 billion.

India's merchandise exports rose to $88.91 billion during April-May 2026-27, marking a 16.09% growth over the corresponding period last year.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

India's exports to West Asia in May was marginally down at $5.30 billion against $5.38 billion in May 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

Related Content
Related Content

Gold imports during April-May this fiscal year surged 60% to $9.04 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

Going by the trend, this year will be good for exports, Agrawal added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×