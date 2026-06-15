Exports Rise 18% to $45.2 Bn in May

Merchandise exports rose 18% to $45.2 billion in May
Imports increased 20.62% to $73.41 billion, resulting in a $28.21 billion trade deficit
Gold imports during April-May surged 60% to $9.04 billion
The country's merchandise exports rose 18% to $45.2 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.
Imports, too, grew 20.62% to $73.41 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $28.21 billion.
India's merchandise exports rose to $88.91 billion during April-May 2026-27, marking a 16.09% growth over the corresponding period last year.
India's exports to West Asia in May was marginally down at $5.30 billion against $5.38 billion in May 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.
Gold imports during April-May this fiscal year surged 60% to $9.04 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.
Going by the trend, this year will be good for exports, Agrawal added.