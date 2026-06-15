BBC Plans Hundreds of Job Cuts in Major Cost-Saving Drive

The BBC is planning major job cuts in its news division as part of a broad restructuring effort.
Hundreds of roles are expected to be affected as the broadcaster seeks to reduce costs and adjust its operations.
The move comes amid wider layoffs across global media organisations facing financial pressure.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs in its news division as part of a wider restructuring exercise aimed at reducing costs and securing a financially stable future, according to a Financial Times report.
The planned cuts are part of a broader cost-reduction programme that could eventually lead to around 2,000 job losses across the organisation, as departments have been instructed to reduce spending by about 10%.
News Division Hit
The BBC’s news division is expected to be the first area to announce detailed restructuring plans next week. The division, which provides content across television, radio, digital platforms and regional services, employs roughly a quarter of the broadcaster’s more than 20,000 staff.
According to the report, hundreds of job losses are likely in this division. Insiders said staffing costs form a major share of expenses, making it difficult to achieve savings without reducing headcount. Some radio programmes and editorial teams are expected to be affected.
The broadcaster has also introduced wider cost controls, including limits on recruitment and travel, along with reduced spending on management consultancy, conferences, awards and industry events.
Tough Choices Ahead
In an interview with the FT last month, BBC new director-general Matt Brittin said the organisation would face “hard and unpopular choices” as it seeks long-term financial stability.
He also noted internal feedback warning against “salami slicing” of teams, which could leave staff overburdened and operations inefficient. The challenge, he said, is to balance cost-cutting in existing departments while continuing to invest in future growth areas.
The BBC is simultaneously focusing on expanding its digital offerings, including the iPlayer streaming service and content tailored for platforms such as YouTube, as it attempts to reach younger audiences.
At the same time, discussions are ongoing with UK ministers over the future of the licence fee model, with officials examining whether contributions could be extended to cover private streaming platforms.
Global Industry Layoffs
The BBC’s restructuring comes amid a wider wave of layoffs across the global media industry.
According to industry reports cited by Press Gazette, the Associated Press has cut around 60 editorial jobs through buyouts and layoffs, while CBS News has announced about 66 job cuts, including restructuring at CBS News Radio.
Other major outlets have also reduced staff. The Washington Post has proposed cuts amounting to nearly one-third of its workforce, while the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reducing around 15% of staff.
Earlier this year, Politico cut around 3% of its workforce, while Future plc proposed layoffs at tech titles including Tom’s Guide and TechRadar. ABC News is also reported to be reducing jobs amid wider cuts at parent company Disney.
Other media organisations including The Wall Street Journal, Vox Media and Bustle Digital Group have also carried out layoffs, reflecting ongoing financial pressure across the sector.