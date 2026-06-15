US Trade Representative Visiting India Next Week For Trade Talks

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India on June 23-24 for a two-day meeting
He will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the interim trade agreement
Discussions will focus on finalising the framework deal and the larger BTA
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India next week for a two-day meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 23-24 to discuss issues pertaining to the interim trade agreement, a top government official said on Monday.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said: "Our expectation is that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal, which has been discussed during the visit of their (US) delegation,and also on the larger BTA (bilateral trade agreement), that has also been under discussions between the two sides." The USTR is expected to land here on June 22.