Tiger Global Faces Setback as SC Rules Against Tax Exemption in 2018 Flipkart Stake Sale

While the detailed reasoning of the decision is still awaited, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said the Supreme Court ruled that where a transaction is found to be an impermissible arrangement aimed at securing capital gains benefits under the India–Mauritius treaty, relief under Article 13(4) of the DTAA would not apply. The apex court relied on evidence including CBDT circulars, the Shome Committee report and earlier rulings such as Vodafone and Azadi Bachao Andolan.