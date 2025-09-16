Urban Company IPO Listing Tomorrow: What Accel, Tiger Global & Other Early Backers Are Gaining

Accel, which invested in Urban Company in 2015, sold shares worth up to ₹390 crore through the offer for sale (OFS). The investor offloaded about 3.79 crore shares at the upper end of the price band of ₹98 to ₹103 per share. With this, Accel will get nearly 27x returns on its average acquisition cost of ₹3.77 per share.