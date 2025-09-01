Tech Hiring Slowdown: IT Sector to Witness 24% Drop in New Job Openings in September

This has come around a time when new workforce additions in India’s tech sector have consistently declined. According to the publicly available NASSCOM data, in the financial year 2021, the sector added 445,000 jobs. In the following fiscal year, the new job openings dropped to 300,000. In FY23, hiring declined significantly with just 60,000 job additions. The sector added 126,000 jobs in the financial year 2024. Meanwhile, the total IT sector workforce has increased marginally from 5 million in FY21 to 5.8 in FY25.