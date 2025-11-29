An IndiGo spokesperson told ANI, “We are aware of a notification issued by Airbus, the manufacturer of the majority of our fleet, pertaining to the A320-family. We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus’s notification.” The airline assured that while they are making every effort to minimise disruptions while they carry out the necessary inspections. “We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff, and treats safety as its topmost priority,” the spokesperson added.