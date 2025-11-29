DGCA halts A320 operations following Airbus alert on critical solar-radiation risk.
Over 6,000 global aircraft and 350 Indian jets affected by mandatory updates.
Airlines expect significant delays as fleets undergo rapid software and hardware fixes.
Air travel in India and abroad is expected to see widespread flight delays and cancellations this weekend as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 29, 2025 barred airlines from operating certain Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft until urgent software or hardware modifications mandated by an Airbus safety alert are complete.
It is estimated that around 6000 aircrafts around the world will be impacted. The order by the company following an incident with an A320 aircraft which uncovered a potential “solar radiation risk,” which might corrupt data critical flight controls.
Global Fleet on Alert
Airbus has said it has consequently identified a significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in service which may be impacted.
The statement added that Airbus has worked proactively with aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action form operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT). The measure is intended to implement available software and hardware protection and ensure the fleet remains safe to fly. The AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reported ANI citing the statement. These could impact air travel across several routes in the country.
According to Business Standard, India has over 350 A320-series planes that are operated by IndiGo and the Air India Group. These aircrafts will temporarily go out of service for the mandatory software update which is expected to last two to three days. Normal operations are expected to resume by December 1 or 2.
“This is to be ensured that no person shall operate the product which falls under the applicability of this Mandatory Modification,” reported Business Standard citing DGCA order.
“Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority,” Airbus said in a statement on November 28.
Airlines Respond to Directive
Commenting on the development, Air India wrote on X that it is “aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators,” noting that the requirement will involve a “software/hardware realignment” on part of its fleet.
IndiGo too confirmed to ANI that it is working closely with Airbus to implement the necessary mandated updates across its A320 aircraft and ensure the fleet remains safe to operate.
An IndiGo spokesperson told ANI, “We are aware of a notification issued by Airbus, the manufacturer of the majority of our fleet, pertaining to the A320-family. We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus’s notification.” The airline assured that while they are making every effort to minimise disruptions while they carry out the necessary inspections. “We regret any inconvenience this unforeseen situation may cause to our customers and appreciate their understanding. IndiGo is committed to the safety of its customers and staff, and treats safety as its topmost priority,” the spokesperson added.