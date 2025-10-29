The parcel industry has faced significant shipment challenges this year owing to the Trump administration’s tariff flip-flops, which led to disruptions in global trade and commerce. According to the company, the volume of parcels shipped to the US from China fell nearly 30% for the quarter ended September. A report by Mint cited Customs data which revealed that shipments valued under $800, once exempt from tariffs, have plummeted from 4 million packages per day to around 1 million after Trump closed the “de-minimis” loophole in May.