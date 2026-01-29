Govt Says 2.22 Crore People Provided Jobs At 18,000 Job Fairs Across Country In Past Year

In his written reply to the question, the minister said, “Job fair is one of the steps towards fulfilment of the commitment of the government to accord highest priority to employment generation amongst youth. Regular job fairs are being organized under various schemes by state governments/ministries/departments.” He said job fairs are primarily intended to facilitate linkage between jobseekers and local employers, so as to address local employment requirements. Such fairs focus on employment opportunities aligned with local labour market demand.