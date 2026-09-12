RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid To Surrender NBFC Licence, Setting Stage For Mandatory Listing

Tata Sons pushed back. It repaid more than ₹21,000 crore of debt in 2024, becoming debt-free, and filed to surrender its Core Investment Company registration altogether - a move that, if approved, would have let it exit the NBFC framework entirely and remain privately held. The RBI left the application pending through 2025, even as it kept including Tata Sons on successive Upper Layer lists, each time noting the listing did not affect the outcome of the deregistration review.