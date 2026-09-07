Rasna Bets on Premium, Low-Sugar Products to Drive Growth

“The geopolitical situation is such that nobody can predict what will happen tomorrow. I don't want to make any predictions,” Khambatta said. He explained, however, that the conflict has led to a sharp increase in logistics costs for the company. Khambatta pointed to the dramatic increase in container freight rates to Dubai as an example. A container that Rasna had previously exported for as little as $90, and typically at around $300, now costs the company about $4,000.