Two New CEOs, A Turbulent Sky: What Air India And IndiGo Face Next

Air India posted a loss of more than ₹26,000 crore in FY26 and has sought ₹10,000 crore in fresh equity from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, according to Economic Times (ET). The airline is also under heightened safety scrutiny following the fatal Ahmedabad crash in June 2025. ET reported that Tewolde is expected to focus on safety, operational reliability, engineering and maintenance, while also imposing greater financial discipline.