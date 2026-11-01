Kirankumar Hittalmani, Enerzi's chief executive today, has known Mugali since 2004, when he joined the fledgling company straight out of college as a junior engineer. He stayed for a year, then left to build a career in the automotive sector. The two kept in touch. When Enerzi needed to reinvent itself, first around 2015, then again in 2020 as Covid forced a rethink of products and focus areas, Hittalmani's automotive-industry discipline segued seamlessly into Mugali's manufacturing instincts.