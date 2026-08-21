Tata Motors Cars, SUVs To Get Costlier By Up To ₹25,000 From September 1

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹25,000 from September 1.
Third price hike in 2026, citing rising input and supply-chain costs.
Hike covers both ICE and EV models, including Nexon, Punch and Curvv.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV) announced on Monday that it would increase prices across its entire range of passenger vehicles by up to ₹25,000. The new prices will be effective from September 1, 2026.
The company said the decision was driven by “sustained pressure” from rising input costs, inflation and increased expenses across the automotive supply chain.
The price hike will apply to both Tata’s internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios. While the exact increase will vary across models and variants, entry-level versions are likely to see smaller price adjustments, while top-end trims could face larger increases.
TMPV said it had absorbed a significant portion of the cost increases over the past few months. However, given the continued rise in raw material, logistics and component costs, the automaker has now decided to “pass on a part of these increases to our customers”, while emphasising that it “continues to be committed to offering value, safety and feature-rich products in the market.”
This is the third price revision by Tata Motors in 2026. The company had previously announced a 0.5% increase across its ICE vehicle portfolio from April 1, followed by another round of price hikes of up to 1.5% across its ICE and EV models from July 1. The repeated price adjustments highlight the ongoing cost pressures facing the automotive industry in India.
Advertisement
The move also comes amid a broader trend in the domestic automotive sector, with several manufacturers, including rivals Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, announcing price increases due to rising commodity prices, supply chain bottlenecks and higher production costs.
The latest price hike is expected to affect a wide range of Tata models, including the Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Tiago and Curvv, although specific details of the increases for individual models have not yet been announced. Prospective buyers may consider booking their vehicles before the new prices come into effect, subject to dealer policies and waiting periods.
The announcement underscores the ongoing challenge for automakers of balancing profitability with competitiveness in a market that remains highly sensitive to pricing.