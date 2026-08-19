Planning To Buy A Hyundai? Prices To Rise Up To 1% From September

Hyundai Motor India will increase vehicle prices by up to 1% from September 2026.
The hike will vary depending on the model and variant.
The latest increase will be Hyundai’s third price hike announcement of 2026.
Hyundai Motor India is set to revise vehicle prices across its portfolio from September 2026, with the increase capped at 1%, according to a regulatory filing. The company said the exact hike will vary by model and variant.
The automaker said the price revision has been driven by rising input and commodity costs, higher operating expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.
“The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors,” Hyundai Motor India said in the filing.
The company said it has continued to work on optimising costs and absorbing part of the increase to limit the impact on customers. However, persistent cost pressures have led it to pass on a portion of the higher costs through the latest price revision.
Hyundai’s Third Price Hike Of 2026
The September revision will mark Hyundai Motor India’s third price hike announcement of 2026, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The automaker had earlier increased vehicle prices by 0.6% from January 1. In April, it announced another hike of up to 1%, which was initially scheduled to take effect from May. The second increase was later implemented from June 1, with prices rising by up to ₹12,800, depending on the model and variant, the publication reported.
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Hyundai has not yet disclosed the exact price increase for individual models under the September revision. The company has said the quantum will vary depending on the model and variant.
Automakers Pass On Rising Costs
Hyundai is among several Indian automakers that have raised vehicle prices this year as cost pressures continue.
Maruti Suzuki has announced two portfolio-wide price increases in recent months, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has also raised prices, according to a Moneycontrol report.
For Hyundai, the latest move comes as the company seeks to balance higher costs with efforts to limit the impact on customers. It said it continues to make efforts to optimise costs and absorb cost increases.
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“However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision,” the company said.