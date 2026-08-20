Aditya Birla Capital Targets 1,000 Gold Loan Branches; Shares Rise 3%

Aditya Birla Capital has entered the gold loan business as part of its push to expand secured lending
The company plans 200-300 dedicated branches by March 2027 and around 1,000 within three years
Gold loans will add to Aditya Birla Capital's existing retail and MSME lending portfolio
Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday announced its entry into the gold loan business, expanding its secured lending portfolio.
The company said it plans to build a network of around 1,000 dedicated gold loan branches over the next three years.
Shares of the company rose more than 3% following the announcement.
Aditya Birla Capital shares were trading 3.01% higher at ₹407.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 11:30 am, up ₹11.90 from the previous close.
Nearly 300 Branches Planned
According to the company's regulatory filing, its NBFC business will roll out the new offering in phases, with plans to open 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches across high-potential markets by March 2027.
The wider expansion will see the company target about 1,000 branches over three years.
The gold loan product will complement Aditya Birla Capital's existing retail and MSME lending businesses, offering collateral-backed credit to customers.
The company said the business would combine branch-led services with digital capabilities and focus on transparent pricing, secure handling of pledged gold and faster loan disbursals.
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"Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy, said Rakesh Singh, Executive Director and CEO - NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, in a statement.
"We are building our Gold Loan business from the ground up," he said, adding that focus will be on governance, prudent risk management, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach.
The company said it would use its distribution network and digital platforms to serve customers in urban and semi-urban markets, while also reaching new borrowers.
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Large Lenders Enter Gold Loan Market
Outstanding loans against gold jewellery stood at ₹3.29 lakh crore at the end of May 2026, up 69.9% from ₹1.94 lakh crore a year earlier, as per PTI.
Aditya Birla Capital's move comes as several diversified financial services companies increase their presence in the fast-growing gold loan segment.
Tata Capital recently agreed to acquire an 88.6% stake in Yogakshemam Loans, while Godrej Capital acquired the gold loan business of Kanakadurga Finance through its subsidiary, Godrej Finance.