Swiggy Bets On Travel With CREW’s AI-Backed Personal Concierge Service

Swiggy’s CREW has entered the travel concierge space, offering personalised assistance before and during trips.
The service covers flights, hotels, visas, forex, cabs, reservations and curated travel experiences.
CREW combines human concierges with AI and is available through paid subscriptions or invitations.
Swiggy’s premium concierge platform CREW has expanded into the travel space, offering personalised assistance covering everything from trip planning and bookings to on-ground support. The company described CREW as a dedicated personal travel concierge for frequent and premium travellers.
The service is designed to address what Swiggy sees as a gap between booking a trip and managing the experience once travellers reach their destination. CREW offers assistance around the clock across time zones, including itinerary changes, local recommendations and help with travel-related arrangements.
Swiggy said the move follows a year of learning from CREW’s broader concierge operations, during which travel emerged as the category with strong demand for end-to-end assistance.
CREW Offers Travel Support Beyond Bookings
CREW’s travel service includes flights and hotels as well as cabs, visas, foreign exchange, international ticketing, reservations and travel activities. Members can also access curated experiences and local recommendations.
The platform says its concierge team can anticipate bookings and reservations that travellers may need and make arrangements on their behalf. It also provides assistance during trips, including changes to existing plans.
The company said CREW has a partner network offering member-only hotel rates and local expertise across international destinations. Unlike conventional travel platforms that largely focus on listings and bookings, CREW is positioned around personalised assistance.Swiggy
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Human Concierges Meet AI
CREW combines human concierges with AI to provide faster and personalised responses, while maintaining round-the-clock availability for travellers.
Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said the service was created to address the gap between making a booking and managing the actual travel experience. “A personal travel concierge that stays with you before the trip, through the trip, and when the plan inevitably needs a new plan,” Kapoor said.
CREW said its concierge-first model focuses on anticipating travellers’ requirements and providing recommendations based on individual needs rather than generic listings.
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Swiggy said CREW is currently available through a paid subscription or on an invite-only basis. The company describes it as India’s first personal travel concierge, combining destination expertise, human assistance and AI for premium travellers.