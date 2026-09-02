India’s Best Wedding Makers 2026 Concludes With The IBWM Honours, And The Launch Of The Great Indian Wedding Book 6.0

Commenting on the successful conclusion of IBWM 2026, Prateek Tandon, Co-founder, India’s Best Wedding Makers, said, “The idea behind the IBWM Conclave is to bring the wedding industry together on one platform, not only to celebrate its best work, but also to have meaningful conversations about where the business is headed. The scale, creativity and influence of Indian weddings continue to grow, and so does the need for stronger collaboration across planners, hospitality, design, entertainment, fashion and every other part of this ecosystem. This edition demonstrated the strength and diversity of the industry and reinforced our belief that IBWM can play an important role in shaping its next phase of growth.”