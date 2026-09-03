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Who Is Subhash Chandra Garg? Ex Finance Secy At Centre Of GDP Numbers Debate

The GDP controversy has revived attention on Garg’s career, marked by high-profile disagreements with regulators and senior government officials

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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X/@Subhashgarg1960
Subhash Chandra Garg, Former Finance Secretary of India Photo: X/@Subhashgarg1960
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Garg, a 1983-batch Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer, served as Economic Affairs Secretary and later Finance Secretary

  • His tenure saw friction with the RBI and differences over economic and fiscal policy

  • He took voluntary retirement in 2019 and subsequently became a prominent commentator on economic policy

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has emerged as a prominent critic of India’s latest GDP estimates after questioning the government’s 7.8% growth figure for the April-June quarter.

Following the release of the Q1 GDP data on August 31, Garg argued in an interview with NDTV that nominal GDP growth for the quarter should have been around 2.6%, with real growth “close to 0”.

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His comments triggered a wider political and economic debate, with Opposition leaders and economists backing or refuting his assessment.

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The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation subsequently issued an FAQ defending both the government's methodology and the GDP numbers.

The controversy has revived attention on Garg’s own career, marked by high-profile disagreements with regulators and senior government officials.

Garg, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, joined the Centre in 2014 after being appointed as Executive Director at the World Bank. He became Economic Affairs Secretary in June 2017 and was elevated as Finance Secretary in March 2019.

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Differences With RBI Over Reserves

One of Garg’s most contentious episodes came during his tenure as Economic Affairs Secretary, when the Finance Ministry sought a review of the Reserve Bank of India’s economic capital framework.

Garg’s department estimated that the RBI had around ₹3.6 lakh crore of excess capital that could potentially be transferred to the government, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The issue became a major source of tension between the Centre and the RBI.

Then RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned in October 2018 that governments undermining central bank independence could eventually face financial-market repercussions.

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Garg responded on Twitter (now X): “Rupee trading at less than 73 to a dollar, Brent crude below $73 a barrel, markets up by over 4% during the week and bond yields below 7.8%. Wrath of the markets?”

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The dispute continued over issues including RBI reserves, public-sector banks under the Prompt Corrective Action framework and liquidity support for non-bank lenders.

Transfer, Early Retirement And Books

Garg was transferred from the Finance Ministry to the Ministry of Power in July 2019 and subsequently sought voluntary retirement, more than a year before his scheduled retirement.

In a 2020 blog, Garg said he did not share “a productive relationship” with then Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and cited differences over policy matters, as per PTI.

"Mrs Sitharaman asked for and insisted on my transfer from the Ministry of Finance in June 2019 itself, within one month of her taking over as FM,” Garg wrote.

He later detailed his experiences in several books such as 'We Also Make Policy: An Insider’s Account of How the Finance Ministry Functions (2023)' and 'No, Minister: Navigating Power, Politics and Bureaucracy with a Steely Resolve (2025)'.

His 2023 book also made controversial claims about interactions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former RBI Governor Urjit Patel and then Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian.

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Garg wrote: “Finally, I was able to persuade Arvind to leave out the FRBM dissent note and improve his GDP forecast,” as per the Express report.

Garg’s latest intervention in the GDP debate has therefore brought renewed scrutiny to a former senior bureaucrat whose tenure in the government was already marked by several high-profile institutional and policy disputes.

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