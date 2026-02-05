Suzlon Energy Q3 Revenue Jumps 42% to ₹4,228 Cr, But Shares Slide 4%

Renewable energy firm, Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported its quarterly results for the October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Its revenue from operations increased almost 43% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,228 crore from ₹2,969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company posted a 15% rise in consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹445 crore in the quarter under review from ₹389 crore in the year-ago period.
Following the announcement of the results, shares of Suzlon tumbled almost 5% low at ₹47.35 from the previous close of ₹49.78. Notably, before the results, the shares were trading with marginal gains. Meanwhile, the company closed 3.86% low at ₹47.86 on BSE and 4.04 % low at ₹47.76. on NSE.
The comapany's quarterly operational performance improved as EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) jumped 48% to ₹739 crore from ₹500 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while margin expanded to 17.3% versus 16.6%.
"Q3 FY26 marks another milestone in Suzlon’s growth journey, with our highest-ever quarterly deliveries of 617 MW in India resulting in strong upswing across all financial metrics. Our performance in the first nine months—driven by 66% growth in deliveries, and a 77% increase in EBITDA—demonstrates the strength of our integrated business model and disciplined execution," CFO Rahul Jain said.
The company further said that the New Labour Codes had an incremental liability of ₹10.97 crore.
Notably, its revenue from the wind turbine generator segment was ₹3,563 crore, a 53% rise from ₹2,335 crore in Q3 FY25. Additionally, ts orderbook stood at 6.4 gigawatt (GW) and reported the highest-ever quarter deliveries at 617 megawatt (MW). The company has 2.4 GW of execution projects underway.
"Our closing order book of 6.4 GW stands higher than the opening orderbook for the quarter, despite the highest-ever deliveries in 30 years. This reflects the demand for our solutions and the effectiveness of our execution," said CEO JP Chalasani.