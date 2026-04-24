Sun Pharma’s Mega Buyout Plan: Inside $13 Bn Organon Cash Deal Structure

Sun Pharma’s proposed $13 billion acquisition of Organon is structured as a fully cash-funded buyout, with no share swap for Organon shareholders.
The deal will be largely debt-financed through a consortium of global banks, alongside partial use of Sun Pharma’s own cash reserves.
Sun Pharma also plans to refinance and absorb Organon’s existing $8–9 billion debt.
Sun Pharmaceuticals has submitted a binding offer of $13 billion to acquire US-based Organon, according to a report by Economic Times. If successful, the deal would mark the largest overseas acquisition ever attempted by an Indian pharmaceutical company.
The all-cash offer is fully financed by three global banks — JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Citi — to the tune of $12 billion. JP Morgan is also serving as Sun Pharma's adviser in the bidding process. The remaining financing would come from Sun Pharma's own balance sheet.
The pharma giant holds about $3.2 billion (₹26,000 crore) in net cash, which it plans to use to buy Organon's equity. The overall valuation accounts for Organon's market capitalisation, a acquisition premium and the debt it carries.
Notably, un Pharma is not the only bidder in the race. It is competing against Swedish buyout group EQT and German pain management specialist Gruenthal for the acquisition of the NYSE-listed drugmaker.
Who Is Organon?
Organon is a global healthcare company formed in 2021 through a spinoff from MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme). It is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company specialises in women's health, biosimilars, and a broad portfolio of established medicines including cardiovascular, respiratory, and dermatology drugs.
The company, however, has been under significant financial strain, carrying $9.5 billion in debt inherited at the time of its separation from MSD, while facing mounting competition from both global pharmaceutical players and generic drug suppliers.
It was earlier reported that that Sun was preparing to make a final offer, triggering a 29% single-day rally in Organon's stock. Over the past month, Organon's share price has risen nearly 52% as buyout speculation around the company has grown. The buyout buzz has shifted market attention away from concerns about its leveraged balance sheet and weak growth outlook, and towards the potential value in its portfolio and cash generation.
Deal Structure
Under the proposed deal structure, Organon would be merged with Sun Pharma. However, Organon's existing shareholders would not receive any Sun Pharma shares. A key part of the financing plan is aimed at refinancing the debt Organon inherited from MSD.
The potential acquisition reflects the broader strategic vision of Sun Pharma's chairman, Dilip Shanghvi, who has consistently pushed Indian drugmakers to invest in innovation and pursue global acquisitions without abandoning their core generics business.
Sun Pharma has been building its innovative drug portfolio steadily in recent years. Its acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics last year, valued at up to $416 million, gave the company access to Unloxcyt, an anti-cancer therapy. Revenues from 11 of its innovative drugs in the US reached $1.21 billion, led by Ilumya, its plaque psoriasis treatment, which alone generated $681 million in sales.