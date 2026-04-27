Sun Pharma Shares Jump Over 7 Pc; Market Valuation Surges By ₹27,462 Cr

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday jumped over 7% after the firm said it will acquire US-based Organon & Co in an all-cash deal at an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion.
The stock climbed 7.53% to ₹1,742 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock surged 7.50% to ₹1,742.
The company's market valuation edged higher by ₹27,462.59 crore to ₹4,16,142.85 crore in morning trade.
The company has signed a definitive agreement under which Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a statement.
Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, in 2021.
Commenting on the acquisition, Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said, "This transaction represents a significant opportunity for Sun Pharma to build on its vision of 'reaching people and touching lives. Organon's portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, and we believe that bringing the two organisations together can create a stronger and more diversified platform." Organon Executive Chair Carrie Cox said, "Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, our Board determined that this all-cash transaction offers compelling and immediate value to Organon stockholders.
"We believe Sun Pharma is well-positioned to support Organon's businesses, employees and patients globally, and to further advance our commitment to delivering impactful medicines and solutions." Post the transaction, Sun Pharma said it will also become a top-three company in global women's health, creating a commercial platform for future growth and the 7th largest global biosimilar player.