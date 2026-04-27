Sun Pharma Shares Jump Over 7 Pc; Market Valuation Surges By ₹27,462 Cr

Commenting on the acquisition, Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said, "This transaction represents a significant opportunity for Sun Pharma to build on its vision of 'reaching people and touching lives. Organon's portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, and we believe that bringing the two organisations together can create a stronger and more diversified platform." Organon Executive Chair Carrie Cox said, "Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, our Board determined that this all-cash transaction offers compelling and immediate value to Organon stockholders.