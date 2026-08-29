'I Will Earn Again': Subhash Chandra To Work With Swiss Investors After NCLT Settlement

He also spoke about his next professional step, saying he intends to work with friends based in Switzerland who are involved in investment work. "I have a plan to work with my friends in Switzerland who do investment work. I will give you the details in the next one to two weeks," he said, adding that he may also take a loan of ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore from his family to invest in some of the group's start-up ventures.