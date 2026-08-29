CNG Price Hiked Rs 3.89 Per Kg In Delhi, Adjoining Cities As Global LNG Costs Surge

"CNG consumers (private cars, auto and taxi, public transport users and other price-sensitive sections of society) are largely being insulated from the impact of volatile increases in imported spot LNG prices. Among gas importing countries like ours, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail prices in the world." IGL said since July, the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis has affected LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing global LNG prices to nearly twice their pre-crisis levels. At the same time, European countries are seeking to build up natural gas inventories ahead of winter, adding to demand pressure.