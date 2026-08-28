₹22,000 Cr Vs ₹6.5 Cr: How Did Subhash Chandra’s Debt Shrink So Much?

Notably, Chandra addressed the criticism on Thursday, saying he had not borrowed money from any lender directly. He said the claim raised specifically by the objecting creditors stood at ₹3,992 crore, far below the widely cited ₹22,000 crore figure. Of this, he said ₹620 crore had already been settled and ₹1,063 crore was being offered by the borrowing companies. He added that entities for which he had provided guarantees had collectively repaid ₹43,000 crore to lenders so far, and that they would continue clearing any remaining dues.