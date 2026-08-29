Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Rejects 'Fake Narrative' Charge

Addressing Ambani directly, Chandra said, "I have learnt a lot from your father Dhirubhai Ambani, but it seems you have not adopted his principles. You are trying to kill a person who has nothing left to lose." He further warned that if the alleged campaign against him, which he linked to associates such as Manoj Modi, did not stop, he would not stay silent. "You have a lot to lose and you also have many skeletons in your closet. So stop this dirty game," he said.