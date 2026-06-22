Spring House Workspaces Opens 1300-Seater Co-Working Centre in Gurugram

Spring House Workspaces opened a new 55,000 sq ft centre in Gurugram.
The facility offers about 1,300 desks at Sector 53, Golf Course Road.
The company said the launch supports growing demand for managed office spaces and GCC-led leasing.
Co-working firm Spring House Workspaces has opened a new facility, comprising about 1,300 desks spread over 55,000 sq ft area, in Gurugram to expand business amid rising demand for managed office spaces.
Spring House Workspaces provides flexible workspaces for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses. It has more than 30 centres covering 15 lakh sq ft area.
The new co-working centre is located at Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Mukul Pasricha, Founder and CEO, Spring House Workspaces, said the company is strengthening its presence in Gurugram’s premium and fastest-growing business district.
"This launch is part of the company’s continued expansion strategy, focused on delivering flexible, design-led workspaces across key urban markets in India," he added.
Co-working operators take space on rent from real estate developers and other property owners to establish their centres. The workstations in the centres are then sub-leased to corporates of all sizes.
Of late, the Global Capability Centres have become a major driver of office demand in India. To set up such centres in India, foreign firms are leasing both conventional office spaces as well as flexible managed spaces in co-working centres.