  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Spicejet plans to induct 3 airbus a320 planes on damp lease in july

SpiceJet plans to Induct 3 Airbus A320 Planes on Damp Lease in July

The airline also brought one Boeing 737 MAX back into commercial service as it looks to boost capacity for the busy travel season.

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
SpiceJet
info_icon

  • SpiceJet said it has finalised a lease agreement for three Airbus A320 aircraft.

  • The planes will be inducted next month on a damp lease.

  • One Boeing 737 MAX aircraft has been ungrounded and returned to operations.

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it plans to induct three Airbus A320 planes on a damp lease next month to further expand its fleet.

The company has already finalised a lease agreement (with the lessor) for these three narrowbody planes, the airline said in a statement.

Along with this, SpiceJet said it has also ungrounded a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and put it back into commercial operations.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The additional capacity will support the airline's network requirements during the busy travel season and provide greater operational flexibility across its domestic and international routes, it said.

Related Content
Related Content

"These aircraft will help us meet growing passenger demand, strengthen operational resilience and enhance network flexibility during a busy travel period," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet.

The airline, he said, continues to focus on steadily expanding its fleet and improving operational readiness as we move forward with our growth plans.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×