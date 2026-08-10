Bajel Projects Bags Orders Worth Over ₹700 Cr From Power Grid

Engineering firm Bajel Projects on Monday said that it has secured two orders worth over ₹700 crore for transmission lines associated with the 'WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme – Part A'.
The company did not reveal the specific value of individual orders. However, as per the company’s project classification, order TL06 qualifies as a Mega order (Rs 300-400 crore) and TL02 as an UltraMega order (over ₹400 crore), Bajel Projects said in a statement.
Under the TL06 – LILO of Ranchi (New) – New PPSP 400kV D/C Line at Jamshedpur (New), the scope covers the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of new 400kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting Jamshedpur (New) with Ranchi (New) and New PPSP.
Under TL02 – Raigarh (Tamnar) – Jamshedpur (New) 765kV D/C Line, Part-II, the scope of the project covers the construction of a new 765kV double-circuit transmission line from Raigarh (Tamnar) to Jamshedpur (New), Part-II, the company said.
Together, the two packages will reinforce inter-regional power evacuation capacity between the Western and Eastern Regions, strengthen grid connectivity across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and support the broader WR-ER corridor, as per the statement.
Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects, said, "Bagging two orders – TL06 and TL02 – under the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme in quick succession is a strong endorsement of Bajel's execution capabilities across both 400kV and 765kV transmission systems. These packages are critical to strengthening power flow between the Western and Eastern regions, and together they mark one of our largest transmission line wins to date. Our teams are fully geared up to deliver both projects safely, and to the highest standards of quality."