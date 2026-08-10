Bajel Projects Bags Orders Worth Over ₹700 Cr From Power Grid

Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects, said, "Bagging two orders – TL06 and TL02 – under the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme in quick succession is a strong endorsement of Bajel's execution capabilities across both 400kV and 765kV transmission systems. These packages are critical to strengthening power flow between the Western and Eastern regions, and together they mark one of our largest transmission line wins to date. Our teams are fully geared up to deliver both projects safely, and to the highest standards of quality."