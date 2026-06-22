Ray-Ban Heir Escalates Fight over €10 Bn Family Fortune Ahead of AGM

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, an heir to the Ray-Ban fortune built by his late father and Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, has publicly urged the board of the family's Luxembourg-based holding company, Delfin Sarl, to support his €10 billion ($11.5 billion) plan to acquire the stakes held by two of his siblings. This comes days before a shareholder meeting scheduled for June 30, according to a report by Bloomberg.