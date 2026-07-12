NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan's Pay Jumps Over 40% Ahead Of Mega IPO

Chauhan was appointed managing director and CEO of NSE in July 2022 for a period of five years. At the time of his appointment, his basic salary was fixed at ₹36 lakh per month, with a special allowance of ₹16 lakh. He was also entitled to annual performance-based variable pay of ₹2.8 crore, house rent allowance of about 50% of his basic salary, leave travel allowance of ₹80,000 per annum, and other allowances, according to the DRHP.