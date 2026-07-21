SBI Funds Management Lists At 7% Premium, Falls Short Of Grey Market Expectations

SBI Funds Management listed at a 7% premium, below grey market expectations of around 16%.
The ₹9,813-crore IPO was subscribed 41.66 times, driven by strong institutional demand.
Analysts remain positive on the stock's long-term prospects despite the modest listing gain.
SBI Funds Management made a positive stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at a premium of around 7% over its initial public offering (IPO) price, although the listing was below expectations indicated by the grey market.
The stock debuted at ₹613.30 on the NSE, representing a 6.85% premium over the IPO price of ₹574 per share. On the BSE, the shares listed at ₹610, a premium of 6.27%. Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.24 lakh crore.
The listing was weaker than grey market expectations, where the IPO had been commanding a premium that implied a listing gain of around 16%.
The shares are listed under the ticker 'SBIFUNDS' on the National Stock Exchange.
Strong Demand During IPO
SBI Funds Management raised ₹9,812.91 crore through an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS), with existing shareholders selling 17.1 crore equity shares. Since no fresh shares were issued, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. The proceeds will go to the selling shareholders—State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.
The IPO was priced in the range of ₹545-574 per share and was subscribed 41.66 times during the bidding period from July 14 to July 16, driven by strong institutional demand.
Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of 26 shares, translating into an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band. The minimum application size for small NIIs was 14 lots worth ₹2,08,936, while big NIIs had to apply for at least 68 lots, amounting to ₹10,14,832.
Analyst View
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said SBI Funds Management delivered a positive market debut with a listing price of around ₹613, translating into a gain of nearly 6.8% over the issue price.
She said that despite the moderate listing, the company's long-term investment case remains strong, supported by its leadership in the asset management industry, the SBI brand, an extensive distribution network, an asset-light and scalable business model, and relatively attractive valuations compared with peers.
Nyati said investors who received an IPO allotment can continue to hold the stock from a long-term perspective, while fresh investors may consider accumulating the stock on declines. For short-term traders, she suggested maintaining a stop-loss in the ₹585-590 range, adding that the overall outlook remains positive as the mutual fund industry continues to grow.