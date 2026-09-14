FADA In Initial Pact With Rosmerta Digital To Simplify Vehicle Compliance Services

"Compliance is an important part of the vehicle ownership journey, and pending traffic challans can often become a major hurdle, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle business. Through our association with Rosmart, we want to provide dealers and customers access to a credible, convenient and technology-enabled platform that can make compliance simpler, safer and more transparent, while enabling dealers to better support customers throughout the vehicle ownership journey," said Sai Giridhar, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).