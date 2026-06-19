RIL Expects FMCG Arm RCPL to Touch ₹1 Lakh Cr Revenue by 2030: Isha Ambani

Reliance Industries expects its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), to reach ₹1 lakh crore in revenue by FY30
After doubling gross revenue to ₹22,000 crore and becoming one of India’s fastest-growing consumer platforms.
Isha Ambani said RCPL’s portfolio spans beverages, daily essentials, packaged foods and home and personal care, with products now sold in over 40 countries.
Reliance Industries expects its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) to touch the revenue mark of ₹1 lakh crore (USD 10.5 billion) in the next four years, as it seeks to emerge as one of India's largest FMCG companies, Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani said on Friday.
Addressing shareholders of RIL in its AGM, Ambani said RCPL is the "fastest-growing FMCG platform in India's history", which achieved gross revenue of ₹22,000 crore (USD 2.3 billion), growing 2x year-on-year.
"What took our peers decades, we achieved in just four years. It made us one of the fastest-growing FMCG platforms in India's history, and one of the fastest-growing consumer product companies anywhere in the world," said Ambani.
It is now building a consumer products platform spanning beverages, daily essentials, packaged foods and home and personal care products.
"RCPL's near-term ambition is to reach Rs 1 lakh crore (USD 10.5 billion) in revenue by FY30. Our long-term ambition is to become one of India's largest FMCG companies, with a global platform to match," she said.
RCPL, which was demerged from RRVL (Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd) in December 2025, the apex holding company for all retail businesses, is now a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
"With singular focus on its own markets, its own consumers, and its own ambitions, the results have been exactly what we envisioned," she said.
According to her, RCPL products are now available in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise sales.
"Three years ago, we took a leap of faith that India could produce FMCG brands of global quality, at Indian prices, and scale them faster than anyone thought possible. Reliance Consumer Products Limited has done just that -- building a national FMCG powerhouse from the ground up and doubling its revenue in a single year," she said.
Isha Ambani also mentioned that, like other FMCG entities, RCPL faces geopolitical challenges that increase raw material and packaging costs and disrupt global supply chains.
However, RCPL absorbed the impact without passing on the burden to consumers, she said.
"We absorbed these shocks entirely within the business. Staying true to our consumer-first approach, we ensured our products remained accessible and affordable for every Indian household," she said.
Its beverage brand Campa, with over ₹4,700 crore gross sales in FY26, has become India's fourth-largest carbonated soft drinks brand with a double-digit market share in key markets.
While in the water business, which operates in the packaged water business, has scaled to make RCPL India's third largest branded water player.
RCPL's grocery brand Independence, under which it sells "daily essentials generated revenue of ₹2,600 crore during the year and has become one of the country's most-trusted consumer brands", she added.
The company's beverages business grew 3.2 times year-on-year in FY26, while daily essentials expanded 1.6 times and the home and personal care portfolio grew 1.3 times.
Ambani said Reliance Retail and RCPL together form an integrated platform spanning manufacturing, distribution, brands, commerce and consumer engagement.
"Our ambition for the next decade is not simply to be the world's largest retailer," she said, highlighting the group's focus on building large-scale consumer and manufacturing businesses in the country.