Netflix Commits To Deepening Investment In India's Creative Ecosystem

Entertainment platform Netflix has committed to deepening investment in India's creative ecosystem as part of its expansion plan, a senior official of the company said on Wednesday.
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the expanding global influence of Indian storytelling and reaffirm Netflix' long-term commitment to India's creative economy, the company said in a statement.
Sarandos said that India has always been one of the world's greatest storytelling nations.
"Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world. As we begin our next decade here, we believe our greatest investment is in the people who will tell India's next generation of stories," he said.
The company said it will have a multi-phase investment in India's creative talent pipeline and will create strategic partnerships with key Indian institutions to help build the next generation of Indian storytelling talent.
The initiative will help equip the next generation of storytellers with industry-relevant skills across the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) ecosystem, which serves as a key driver of India's 'Orange Economy', the statement said.
"The Netflix India Storytelling Initiative reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India's creative ecosystem by creating more opportunities for emerging creators, because investing in creators is investing in India's creative future," Sarandos said.
Advertisement
India's creative community has created over 200 originals and filmed across more than 100 locations across the country for Netflix.
Netflix India has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to co-develop an industry-ready curriculum in Visual Effects Mastery and Media Technology Workflows, ensuring students graduate with skills aligned to evolving production needs.
The company is offering 100 scholarships to Indian students towards in-person programmes at IICT, including in Interactive Comics and Sequential Art, Virtual Art Department Content Creation, Art of Character Animation, E-Sports and Gaming Management, and other emerging creative disciplines.
It has also partnered with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to build a talent pipeline to fill new jobs created by the prime minister's accessibility agenda.