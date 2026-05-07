Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday climbed over 4% after the firm reported a 93.81% jump in consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The stock rallied 4.10% to ₹10,738.40 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock jumped 4% to reach its 52-week high of ₹10,740.
Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported a 93.81% jump in consolidated profit after tax to ₹3,492.21 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on record sales volumes and favourable foreign exchange.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,801.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹17,832.46 crore, up from ₹12,646.32 crore in the year-ago period.
The company pointed out record volumes, improved mix and favourable currency for the revenue growth.
Total expenses were higher at ₹15,390.53 crore compared to ₹10,219.14 crore a year ago, the company said.
Overall vehicle sales in the fourth quarter were at 13,71,058 units as against 11,02,934 units in the year-ago period, up 24%.