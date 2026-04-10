Private Debt Shifting From Bridge Financing to Core Capital Layer in India

The trend is visible in the data. India’s venture debt market has expanded from about $80 million in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2025, implying more than a 16-fold increase in deployed capital. Deal count rose from 11 transactions to 187 over the same period, indicating broader adoption across start-ups. Alongside, growth credit, which is still a relatively newer segment, saw $1.68 billion deployed across 32 companies in 2025, underlining a market characterised by fewer but significantly larger transactions.