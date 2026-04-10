Private Debt Shifting From Bridge Financing to Core Capital Layer in India

Private debt is becoming a core capital layer, with venture debt scaling and growth credit emerging for late-stage needs
Clear lifecycle split: venture debt for early-stage funding; growth credit for expansion and pre-IPO capital
Founder preference is shifting gradually from small-ticket debt to larger structured deals, with flexibility and speed key
Private debt is beginning to move beyond its traditional role as a stopgap funding tool for start-ups in India, emerging instead as a more embedded part of the capital stack. The shift, outlined in The Global Private Debt Report 2026 by Stride Ventures, reflects both the maturing start-up ecosystem and a gradual change in how founders and investors approach financing.
The trend is visible in the data. India’s venture debt market has expanded from about $80 million in 2018 to $1.3 billion in 2025, implying more than a 16-fold increase in deployed capital. Deal count rose from 11 transactions to 187 over the same period, indicating broader adoption across start-ups. Alongside, growth credit, which is still a relatively newer segment, saw $1.68 billion deployed across 32 companies in 2025, underlining a market characterised by fewer but significantly larger transactions.
The divergence between the two segments is becoming more pronounced. Venture debt continues to operate as a high-volume, smaller-ticket product, largely used by early and mid-stage start-ups, as the report suggests. Growth credit, in contrast, is emerging as a late-stage financing instrument, typically aligned with companies that have stronger revenue visibility and more predictable cash flows.
This split is shaping how private debt is being used across the lifecycle of a company.
At earlier stages, venture debt is primarily deployed for operational needs. The report notes that common use cases include extending runway, funding working capital, supporting capex and, in some cases, acquisition financing. It is typically structured as senior secured lending and relies on a combination of growth expectations, sponsor backing and future equity raises.
As companies scale, the nature of financing requirements changes naturally. Growth credit is increasingly being used for larger and more structured needs, including platform expansion, refinancing, and strategic acquisitions. Unlike venture debt, underwriting here is more closely linked to cash-flow visibility and asset backing, with a stronger emphasis on downside protection and capital structure optimisation.
The report suggests that this transition is not linear but sequential. In India, venture debt tends to enter earlier in the funding cycle and acts as a complement to equity, while growth credit comes in at later stages, particularly around pre-IPO readiness, where capital requirements become more complex and less suited to traditional venture funding.
Founder behaviour reflects this shift, although gradually. Survey data shows that 62.9% of founders still prefer venture debt, with most seeking smaller ticket sizes, typically under $5 million. At the same time, there is early movement towards larger structured credit, with some founders exploring $30 million-plus growth credit transactions as businesses scale.
Pricing remains the primary consideration for founders when selecting lenders, according to the report. However, flexibility and speed of execution are also key factors, indicating that debt is increasingly being evaluated not just on cost, but on its ability to provide timely and adaptable capital.
Sector wise, fintech continues to dominate both venture debt and growth credit deployment. However, the report highlights increasing participation from consumer, B2B, logistics, healthcare and energy sectors, suggesting that private debt is expanding beyond its initial concentration in technology-led businesses.
The report indicates that private debt in India is still in a scaling phase, with policymakers and market participants pointing to gaps in credit data availability, regulatory clarity and standardisation of lending frameworks. These factors are seen as critical for enabling broader institutional adoption and deeper market development, according to the report.