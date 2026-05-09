State-run Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a 11.2% jump in March quarter profit to ₹5,616 crore.
The public sector bank had reported a net profit of ₹5,048 crore in the year-ago period.
Its core net interest income increased nearly 9% to ₹12,494 crore during the quarter on the back of a 16% advances growth and a compression in the net interest margin to 2.89% from 2.98% on-year.
The bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Debadatta Chand said it is encouraged by the FY26 performance to up its loan growth guidance to 12-14% as against 11-13% at present.
He said the bank is expecting the ongoing Middle East conflict to not continue for a long period of time and growth to come back.
Chand said there is also a shift of funds back to the banking system, which is leading to a surge in deposits, and giving it more confidence to up the credit growth target.
He said the bank will seek to achieve a 10-12% jump in deposits in the new fiscal year and maintain the NIMs in the 2.75-2.95% range.
The non-interest income declined 16.2% to ₹3,967 crore during the quarter under review, due to a 97.2% drop in treasury income to ₹44 crore.
From an asset quality perspective, its fresh slippages inched up to ₹2,944 crore in January-March from ₹2,676 crore in the quarter-ago period and Rs 2,873 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.89% from the year-ago's 2.25%.
The overall provisions doubled to ₹3,150 crore during the March quarter from ₹1,552 crore in the year-ago period, and, Chand said, this included ₹1,500 crore in floating provisions created on the back of a tax write-back.
He declined to specify the reason why the ₹1,500-crore provision has been made, and added that the money can only be used after regulatory nod.
The bank has sufficient strength through its profits to take care of the requirements of the transition to expected credit loss (ECL)-based system, he said, without specifying the exact quantum of funds required.
The overall capital adequacy of the bank stood at 15.82% as of March-end. The bank board has decided to raise up to ₹6,000 crore by way of additional tier-I bonds or tier-II bonds.
The bank scrip closed 2.33% down at ₹264.05 apiece on the BSE, as against 0.66% correction on the benchmark.