Peak XV Backs BambooBox in $6.6mn Round to Boost AI, Global Expansion

BambooBox raises $6.6mn led by Peak XV.
Funds to expand AI-driven account-based marketing platform globally.
Targets enterprises seeking measurable outcomes from ABM strategies.
BambooBox, a Bengaluru- and San Francisco-based B2B marketing technology company, today announced it has raised $6.6 million in funding led by Peak XV, with participation from Emergent Ventures, Arc180, Uncorrelated, HAF and a group of angel investors.
The company develops a platform focused on account-based marketing (ABM), combining software tools with execution support for enterprise clients. It is targeting businesses that use ABM tools but face challenges in translating data and marketing activity into measurable sales outcomes.
BambooBox said the funds will be used to expand its product capabilities and support global growth. The company is also investing in artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to automate research, personalisation and campaign execution.
Founded by Ankur Saigal and Divyesh Dixit, BambooBox operates in the business-to-business marketing segment, focusing on helping companies manage customer acquisition, cross-selling and expansion through account-based strategies.
“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with enterprise teams to build and run ABM programs that deliver real outcomes across acquisition, cross-sell, and expansion. With this capital, we will deepen our AI capabilities, scale our AI-Native ABM services globally, and help more enterprises unlock value from their existing GTM investments," said Saigal.
The platform is used by enterprise clients across India and the United States, including Airtel Business, Rootstock and LightMetrics.
"We believe the next phase of ABM will be driven by execution excellence, not just software,” said Anupam Rastogi from Emergent Ventures," said Anupam Rastogi from Emergent Ventures.
The ABM market has been dominated by software platforms with projections to grow to nearly $70BN as enterprises increasingly adopt personalized account-centric strategies.