Two Months, Two Wins: Vi's Subscriber Base Stabilises as AGR Cloud Begins to Lift

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported net subscriber additions for the second consecutive month, signalling early signs of stabilisation in its user base, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by TRAI.
As per March 2026 data, Vi added 1,02,899 subscribers, building on the 21,927 net additions recorded in February. The back-to-back growth marks a notable shift for the operator, which has struggled with sustained subscriber losses over recent years amid fierce competition from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.
A key driver appears to be rural expansion. Vi added 1,92,211 rural subscribers in March alone, suggesting stronger traction outside urban markets. The company also recorded gains across 15 telecom circles, with notable additions in Gujarat (1,01,748), Karnataka (1,00,701), Bihar (57,452), UP-East (47,869) and Tamil Nadu (42,455).
5G Rollout Gathering Pace
The subscriber uptick coincides with Vi's accelerating network push. The company recently announced an expansion into 90 additional cities, taking its total 5G footprint to 133 cities by May 2026.
Product offerings such as Nonstop Hero — which provides unlimited 4G data — and Super Hero, a half-day unlimited 4G plan, appear to be gaining consumer traction.
AGR Relief Provides Critical Breathing Room
The subscriber recovery is also unfolding against the backdrop of a significant regulatory development. In January 2026, Vi confirmed that its AGR dues for the period FY2006-07 to FY2018-19 will remain frozen from December 31, 2025, with repayments scheduled in staggered instalments through 2041.
Under the repayment plan, Vi will pay a maximum of ₹124 crore annually over six years from March 2026 to March 2031, followed by ₹100 crore annually from March 2032 to March 2035, with the remaining dues to be paid in equal annual instalments from March 2036 to March 2041.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will reassess the final AGR liability through a committee, whose decision will be binding on both parties. The relief provided a much-needed financial reprieve for the debt-laden operator and sent its shares surging.
However, competition remains intense. Bharti Airtel added 50.88 lakh subscribers in February, while Reliance Jio reported net additions of 17.41 lakh. India's overall wireless subscriber base rose to 127.33 crore at the end of February 2026, up from 126.63 crore in January, reflecting continued sectoral growth.