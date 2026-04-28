Peak XV Exits MobiKwik in ₹130 Cr Deal as Fintech Turns NBFC Lender

The timing is pivotal, as MobiKwik transitions from a pure fintech player to an independent lender. Founder Bipin Preet Singh noted that the new license will allow the company to lend on its own books, significantly boosting profit margins and operational efficiency. Previously, the firm managed underwriting and collections but relied on partner lenders to provide capital. By operating as an NBFC, MobiKwik can now retain more of the "lending economics" and develop unique credit products.