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Early OpenAI Backer Khosla Ventures Eyes Record $5.5 Bn Fundraise for Tech Startups

Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla founded the firm in 2004 and continues to run it. The firm was the first outside investor in OpenAI and has since seeded other high-profile AI bets

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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Vinod Khosla Photo: X
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Menlo Park-based Khosla Ventures is in discussions to raise up to $5.5 billion

  • This marks the largest fundraising drive in its two-decade history since 2004

  • The firm was the first outside investor in OpenAI and continues to back prominent artificial intelligence startups

Khosla Ventures is planning to secure up to $5.5 billion for its newest investment vehicles.

Bloomberg reported the development stating that this target represents the largest pool of capital in its 20-year history, though final figures may shift as private negotiations progress.

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The Menlo Park-based firm plans to direct most of the new capital to these nascent businesses. Specifically, the firm wants to allocate $1 billion for seed-stage companies and another $2 billion for early-stage ventures.

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The firm has also discussed raising around $2.5 billion for its opportunity fund, which will back more mature startups. This marks a significant increase from its last set of funds, which raised around $4 billion last year, as per BBG.

Riding the AI Wave

Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla founded the firm in 2004 and continues to run it. The firm was the first outside investor in OpenAI and has since seeded other high-profile AI bets.

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The firm backed Cognition, an artificial intelligence coding startup. It also funded Sakana AI to develop a Japanese language model. Physical Intelligence received backing to design robotic models.

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Other major venture capital firms are raising record funds, emboldened by early bets on OpenAI or Anthropic. Last month, Menlo Ventures raised $3 billion in its largest-ever haul. The firm holds a roughly $14 billion stake in Anthropic after investing around $1 billion across several rounds, Bloomberg reported.

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund also recently closed on $6 billion, while Sequoia Capital raised about $7 billion for a new fund targeting late-stage startups.

Focus Remains on Venture

Recently, Khosla personally led an investor group to buy the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, a deal expected to set a National Football League record if it closes.

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Khosla will not manage the Seahawks. During a recent call with investors, people familiar with the matter said he plans to focus entirely on his venture capital firm rather than overseeing the football team.

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