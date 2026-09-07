  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Openai scientist warns ai could outpace human control calls for slowdowns

OpenAI Scientist Warns AI Could Outpace Human Control, Calls For Slowdowns

Jakub Pachocki says AI development needs stronger safeguards and shared safety standards to ensure humans remain in control of increasingly capable systems

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
OpenAI Scientist Warns AI Could Outpace Human Control, Calls For Slowdowns
Summary
Summary of this article

  • OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki has warned that AI capabilities are advancing faster than the safeguards needed to control them.

  • He said no AI lab has solved alignment and monitoring well enough to continue scaling at maximum speed responsibly.

  • Pachocki called for voluntary slowdowns and greater coordination on common AI safety standards.

OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki has warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) could outpace humanity’s ability to keep increasingly capable machines under control.

In a blog post titled “An Alien Mind”, published on September 6, Pachocki said the focus should be on ensuring that the rise of more powerful AI systems does not come at the cost of human control.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Pachocki wrote, “Currently I believe that no lab has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer.”

Pachocki Calls For AI Slowdowns

Pachocki said he expects and hopes that voluntary slowdowns in AI development will become more common until shared safety standards are established.

His concerns go beyond the impact of AI on jobs and productivity. He described a future in which advanced AI systems could operate computers, work with humans and other AI systems, and carry out research with increasing levels of independence.

He said the key challenge is not only to build more capable machines but also to ensure that humans can continue to direct and control them as their abilities grow.

Advertisement

null - null
OpenAI, Microsoft Vs Newspapers: What’s Behind The New AI Copyright Fight?

BY Outlook Business Desk

Growing AI Capabilities Raise Safety Concerns

Pachocki also warned about the possibility of an “alien intellect” that could eventually exceed human capabilities. He said unchecked technological progress could risk leaving people behind.

AI alignment broadly refers to making sure AI systems behave in line with human intentions and values. Monitoring becomes increasingly important as models become capable of carrying out longer and more complex tasks.

His comments come as AI companies continue to develop increasingly capable frontier models. OpenAI recently introduced GPT-6 Astra, highlighting advances in areas including computer use, browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, science and professional work.

Related Content
Related Content

Advertisement

OpenAI’s safety assessment for Astra said the model represents a significant increase in cybersecurity capabilities, while the company has also strengthened safeguards and monitoring of model behaviour.

Pachocki argued that AI laboratories alone cannot address the risks. He called for stronger cooperation between governments and AI companies, as well as common safety standards, to ensure that humans “remain in control of the future and are not left behind by unchecked progress.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×