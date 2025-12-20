  1. home
Oppo Mobiles India Net Profit Tanks 56% to ₹620 Cr in FY25

The company's total expenses in the fiscal year stood at ₹31,178 crore, as per the data

PTI
Oppo Mobiles India Net Profit Tanks 56% to ₹620 Cr in FY25
Oppo Mobiles India reported a net profit of about ₹620 crore in the fiscal 2024-25, a 56% drop year-on-year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company, which designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile phones, clocked revenues of about ₹32,216 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering a 38% decline as compared to a year ago.

"Despite market-driven variation in results, the company remains sustainably profitable and focused on further growing profitability in the future," an Oppo India spokesperson said in an email response to a query by PTI.

The company reported a net profit of ₹620 crore during the financial year ended March 2025. This was 56% fall from ₹1,420 crore posted in the previous financial year.

The company's total expenses in the fiscal year stood at ₹31,178 crore, as per the data.

