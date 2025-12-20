Oppo Mobiles India Net Profit Tanks 56% to ₹620 Cr in FY25

Oppo Mobiles India reported a net profit of about ₹620 crore in the fiscal 2024-25, a 56% drop year-on-year, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
The company, which designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile phones, clocked revenues of about ₹32,216 crore in the financial year 2024-25, registering a 38% decline as compared to a year ago.
"Despite market-driven variation in results, the company remains sustainably profitable and focused on further growing profitability in the future," an Oppo India spokesperson said in an email response to a query by PTI.
The company's total expenses in the fiscal year stood at ₹31,178 crore, as per the data.